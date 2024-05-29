Kansas State Hoping To Make A Strong Push For Tight End Recruit Linkon Cure In 2025
Kansas State football fans have plenty reason for excitement about this season.
But nobody should blame them for dreaming about Goodland High senior Linkon Cure in Wildcat purple in 2025.
Cure, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end, is a coveted five-star recruit who has skills that will help any top Division I program. He also displays a humble nature that makes him a team player.
Recently, Cure reportedly narrowed his choices to four schools _ K-State, Oregon, Texas A&M and a school (Kansas) that will rarely be mentioned on this website.
A couple of months ago, when Cure was interviewed after a Goodland victory at the Kansas 3A state basketball tournament, he spoke words that had to sound good to the K-State faithful.
Cure enjoys hearing from K-State football fans.
“They are always the nicest people,” Cure said. “They reach out to me and talk to me a little bit.”
Cure said in March that he plans to make an official visit to K-State June 20 through June 23.
‘I love K-State offense,” Cure said. “I know they are going to pound the ball. I trust their process.”
A look at Cure’s junior year reveals why there is high interest in him. On the football field, he caught 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns.
During the winter months, he played on the basketball team and helped Goodland finish runner-up in the Kansas 3A state tournament.
“The football process is a dream come true and I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Cure said. “I’ve been dreaming about it my whole life, but it does get overwhelming sometimes.
“It is great to pick up a basketball and play with my guys. We worked ourselves to exhaustion last summer to get here.”
And that shows Cure’s loyalty to his basketball teammates as much as his love for football.
Despite the pressure that comes with being a highly recruited high school athlete, Cure shows a demeanor to handle it. He is enjoying the process.