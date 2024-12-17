Kansas State In 'No Position' To Overlook Opponents As They Prepare For Drake
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang was asked about how his team can avoid getting complacent with more difficult matchups in the coming weeks.
Tang simply brushed off any idea of overlooking opponents, as the Wildcats sit at 6-3 near the bottom of the Big 12.
“We’re not in a position to overlook anybody," Tang said. "We’re still trying to get better and still trying to figure some things out. There won’t be any overlooking at all. Our big thing is always just going 1-0, winning that day and not looking ahead. The last few days have been about us getting better and preparing for Drake. They’re the most important game on the schedule.”
COACH TANG EXPLAINS WHAT MAKES DRAKE SUCH A FORMIDABLE OPPONENT
Kansas State has their hands full tonight against the undefeated Drake Bulldogs.
But what exactly makes them such a tough opponent? Coach Jerome Tang attributes their fast start to the collective team effort.
“They play complimentary basketball," Tang said. "Their offense has one of the slowest paces in the country. They use about 21 seconds on offense, and then they do a really good job of keeping you out the paint. They do a great job of covering elbows and blocks, playing with their chest, and being in the gaps. That makes you have to work a little bit harder.”
Drake boasts the second-best defense in the country. Tang recognizes and appreciates players knowing their roles and sticking to them every matchup.
“Everybody fills their role on their team," Tang said. "Rollers roll and go finish, shooters shoot, and they don’t take shots that don’t fit what their roles are. The guys who are ball movers are ball movers.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.