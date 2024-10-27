Kansas State Knocks Off Biggest Rival For 16th Straight Time
Kansas State kept the mastery alive against its biggest rival.
The Wildcats completed the 16th straight win against the Kansas Jayhawks with a 29-27 win Saturday in Manhattan. Chris Tennant kicked the winning 51-yard field goal with 1 minutes, 42 seconds remaining.
“You know, we missed opportunities. I think they missed opportunities. It was a game of who could make another play,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “I was proud at the end that offense, defense and special teams came through.”
Klieman left the game briefly because of dizziness but returned to see his team hold on for the win. The Wildcats are now 7-1 and 4-1 in the Big 12, the lone loss coming to BYU.
“The last month of watching Chris Tennant, I knew that was going in," Klieman said. "I had no doubt in my mind. There was nobody on our sideline that had any doubt. It was exciting for him to be able to do that, being a senior from Kansas.”
K-State quarterback Avery Johnson completed 19 of 34 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Running back D.J. Giddens was also solid, registering 102 yards on the ground. He has been arguably the best running back in the country this season.
The win keeps the Wildcats in contention of the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats return to action Saturday at Houston.
