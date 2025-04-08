Kansas State Lands Big-Time Scorer In Transfer Portal
The Kansas State Wildcats are reeling after losing sharpshooter Brendan Hausen to the transfer portal.
But don't worry, Wildcats fans, help is on the way. Former Monmouth star Abdi Bashir Jr. announced his commitment to Kansas State Monday, giving Kansas State the guard support they need.
This came just days after Bashir announced his departure from the Hawks.
“First, I would like to show my appreciation to all the fans, faculty, and peers at Monmouth," Bashir said in his statement on Instagram. "The two years I spent here was nothing short of amazing and I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. Playing in front of the fans was always a pleasure and you guys always supported me and for that I am appreciative. It was an honor to be able to represent the university and the team every day.”
Bashir ranked right outside the top 15 in scoring across the country last season, averaging 20.1 points. The Wildcats need offensive help after losing three of its top four scorers from last year.
KANSAS STATE LOSES SHARPSHOOTER BRENDAN HAUSEN TO TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State continues to lose its core pieces from last season. In addition to the departures of David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins, sharpshooter Brendan Hausen has now entered the transfer portal.
Hausen averaged 10.9 points on 38.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. His range was undeniable but the inconsistency hurt the Wildcats at times. Not having a consistent threat from the arc limited the outside attack, creating too much dependence on the paint production.
Still, he was one of the conference's best 3-point shooters, and his departure leaves Kansas State thin on weapons from the arc.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.