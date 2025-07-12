Michael Beasley Has Hilarious Response To Mount Rushmore Question
Michael Beasley has made a lot of headlines over the past month for some hilariously absurd comments, mostly involving former rival Lance Stephenson.
The newest viral video might be the most normal thing he's trended for thus far. When asked who he considers the best bucket-getters of all time, he listed himself in spots one through four.
To Beasley's credit, he is regarded as one of the best one-on-one players in basketball. The Miami Heat drafted him out of Kansas State with the No. 2 overall pick in 2008 after a trailblazing freshman season. Although Beasley couldn't translate his K-State stardom to the pros, he is still able to display his elite ball skills to the world through the Big3 basketball league and his 1v1s with star players.
K-STATE'S OFFENSE RECEIVES HUGE ACCLAIM WITH LATEST ESPN PROJECTION
Kansas State's offseason hype is only growing as we inch closer to the season.
The team has been projected to top the Big 12 next season, but its latest laud is perhaps its grandest yet. ESPN says the Wildcats have the potential to be a top-10 offense across the country in 2025.
"With three starters gone up front, Klieman added four transfer linemen to pair with all-conference center Sam Hecht, and we'll see if there are some glitches there. But if the blocking holds up -- it usually does at K-State -- and new offensive coordinator Matt Wells can coax a bit more consistency out of Johnson, this could be a top-10 offense," the article wrote.
