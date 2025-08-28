College Basketball Legend Has Great News For Kansas State This Season
Kansas State's rollercoaster 2024-25 season ended below its preseason expectations.
This year, though, fans have a lot to look forward to after the Wildcats loaded up with star talent. ESPN veteran commentator Dick Vitale released his 2025-26 Preseason All-Rolls Royce teams, pegging Kansas State's PJ Haggerty as the catalyst for new heights.
"The transfer express finally lands in Manhattan, Kansas, and boy, oh boy, Jerome Tang's got himself a big-time baller and scoring machine. Haggerty's dropped 21 points a night the past two years -- and, by the way, set an American Conference tourney record with 42 points in a game. But he's not just a scorer, he's also a playmaker and a defender. He's a legit Rolls-Royce PTPer."
Kansas State added an onslaught of major players to boost its postseason chances. The Wildcats haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2023, which has shrunk fans' patience with coach Jerome Tang.
K-STATE SECONDARY HAS PLENTY OF ROOM TO GROW AHEAD OF SECOND MATCHUP
Kansas State’s secondary showed flashes of promise but also costly mistakes in the Week 0 loss to Iowa State.
Cornerback Donovan McIntosh and safety Wesley Fair turned in solid performances in Dublin, Ireland. However, each were beaten separate play's setting up a Iowa State touchdown.
The pair are in different stages of their careers. McIntosh appeared in all 13 games at cornerback last season, while Fair primarily contributed on special teams. Still, both are starting in the secondary for the first time leaving plenty to learn.
"I thought our corners played really well for the first time," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "Donnie Mac got beat on the one double move. I thought [Rocco Becht] the kid made a great throw, and he was right there. But I thought Donovan McIntosh played a really good football game."
"I thought Wesley Fair played a really good football game, and Wesley got beat on a play. But I can't take away anything from the fact that it was Wesley's first start, and he played his tail off."
McIntosh is also working to grow into a leadership role within K-State’s secondary.
"One thing I learned most is how fast the game goes. Just learning how to get out there and line up. Get the play call and talk to the team before the play and tell my teammates what I see," McIntosh said.
More Kansas State News
K-State Secondary Has Plenty Of Room To Grow Ahead Of Second Game
Iowa State Loss May Already Crush Kansas State's Big 12 Hopes