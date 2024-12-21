Kansas State Lands Commitment From FCS Standout
The Kansas State football team added another commitment on Friday.
West Georgia safety Mar'Quavious Moss announced he will continue his career with the Wildcats. He has two years of eligibility left.
KLIEMAN TALKS RUTGERS
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman almost visibly exhaled a sigh of relief when asked about Rate Bowl preparation.
With so much talk about recruiting and the transfer portal, Klieman finally had the opportunity to rave about facing a team like the Scarlet Knights.
"Greg Schiano is a phenomenal football coach, so much respect for him," Klieman said. "I have not had the chance to meet him yet. I'm excited about that just because of the respect I have for him. They're gonna be disciplined, they're gonna be physical, they're not gonna beat themselves. I'm sure they're gonna be going through some of the same things, whether it's injuries, trying to play some young guys, to maybe a guy deciding if he's going to the NFL. That makes it a little bit difficult to prep, but our guys are really excited to be able to play a Big Ten school."
GIDDENS, PARISH OUT
Running back DJ Giddens and defensive back Jacob Parrish have officially played their last collegiate games.
Klieman confirmed Friday they will not play against Rutgers.
"Those are the only two, I think, outside the portal that aren't playing," Klieman said.
Parrish and Giddens have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Giddens is projected to be selected in the second or third round, while Parrish is likely a Day 3 acquisition.
