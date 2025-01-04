Kstate

Kansas State Looks To End Its Long Road Losing Streak

The Wildcats have lost their last 11 games on the road.

Jayden Armant

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang reacts during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins and Jerome Tang rave about the advantages of playing at home with fan support.

But on the road is a completely different story for the Wildcats. They have lost their last 11 games traveling, with their last road victory nearly a year ago against West Virginia.

It won't get any easier, either. Kansas State faces a TCU squad that hasn't lost at home all season, boasting a 7-0 record at Fort Worth. Meanwhile, Kansas State's track record elsewhere this season has been one-half performances as the team's downfall. They lost to Wichita State and St. John's by an average of 18 points.

Then again, this is a new stage with conference play in the equation. The Wildcats' season seemed over in fans' eyes a few days ago, but it has been temporarily rejuvenated since their Cincinnati victory.

Coleman Hawkins invites the task of performing on the road and handling opposing crowd noise.

"Personally, I love to play on the road too," Hawkins said on the Every Pod A Wildcat podcast. "I like seeing different traditions. I like being able to go in there and pop somebody, being able to go in and punk a crowd. Just go in and take over. I've had a few games where I hit a big shot and silenced the crowd. Those are just fun moments for a basketball player, things you dream of as a kid."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

