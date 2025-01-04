Kansas State Looks To End Its Long Road Losing Streak
Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins and Jerome Tang rave about the advantages of playing at home with fan support.
But on the road is a completely different story for the Wildcats. They have lost their last 11 games traveling, with their last road victory nearly a year ago against West Virginia.
It won't get any easier, either. Kansas State faces a TCU squad that hasn't lost at home all season, boasting a 7-0 record at Fort Worth. Meanwhile, Kansas State's track record elsewhere this season has been one-half performances as the team's downfall. They lost to Wichita State and St. John's by an average of 18 points.
Then again, this is a new stage with conference play in the equation. The Wildcats' season seemed over in fans' eyes a few days ago, but it has been temporarily rejuvenated since their Cincinnati victory.
Coleman Hawkins invites the task of performing on the road and handling opposing crowd noise.
"Personally, I love to play on the road too," Hawkins said on the Every Pod A Wildcat podcast. "I like seeing different traditions. I like being able to go in there and pop somebody, being able to go in and punk a crowd. Just go in and take over. I've had a few games where I hit a big shot and silenced the crowd. Those are just fun moments for a basketball player, things you dream of as a kid."
