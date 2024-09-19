Kansas State Making The Most Of Talented Tight Ends
Kansas State thought losing tight end Ben Sinnott to the NFL was going to produce a huge offensive hole.
Turns out, the Wildcats had plenty of reinforcements in Brayden Loftin and Will Swanson. They have accounted for 10 catches for 110 yards and four touchdowns during the 3-0 start.
"Any time that you're in the red zone and you have the ability to do some of the things off play-action, certainly you're going to utilize some of the tight ends in the red zone," offensive coordinator Conor Riley said.
Loftin is the team's second-leading receiver with six catches for 86 yards. Both have helped fill the void left by Sinnott, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last April. The production has given them an added offensive dynamic alongside the running backs and wide receivers.
"It's just kind of worked out this past week and previous weeks and they've been the ones getting the ball," Wildcats offensive coordinator Conor Riley said. "It's utilizing the abilities of everybody on our football team that's kind of creating those opportunities for the tight ends."
WILDCATS MOVE UP IN POWER RANKINGS
Kansas State is starting to gain more respect around the Big 12.
After beginning the season among the favorites to win the conference, they are climbing the ladder. This week, they moved up to No. 2 in the Big 12 power rankings by the Houston Chronicle.
Here's what the Chronicle wrote: "K-State will be looking to start its season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. The Cougars and Wildcats are squaring off for the ninth time in history, each team winning four games. The last time the K-State came away with a win in the series was 1976."
