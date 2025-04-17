Kstate

Kansas State 2025 Class Commit Re-Opens Recruitment

One of Kansas State's two high school recruits from the class of 2025 reopened his options to rest of the country.

Jerome Tang coaches the Kansas State Wildcats in a game against the Drake Bulldogs on Dec. 17, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
To start the day, Kansas State had two high school recruits from the class of 2025.

And now, that's narrowed down to one. Ashton Magee, a 6-7, 205-pound small forward from Ellisville, MS, reopened his recruitment today.

Magee made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media.

"I would like to thank Kansas State University and the coaching staff for recruiting me," said Magee in his post. "However, through much prayer and conversation with the ones closest to me, I have decided to reopen my recruitment."

Magee was a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. Magee visited Kansas State on March 1, just four days later. This was right before Exavier Wilson, the only other high school recruit from the 2025 class, committed to the Wildcats as well. According to 247 Sports, Magee holds offers from 13 other schools, including Ole Miss.

Without the South Jones High School forward, the class of 2025 is made up of three transfers, and Wilson. Magee reopening his recruitment comes after six players from last year's team have entered the transfer portal.

Magee played basketball at South Jones High School last season. South Jones won 30 games last season according to Max Preps and made a trip to the Class 5A MHSAA State Basketball Semi-Finals before falling to Holmes County Central 47-32.

This marks another possible loss for the Kansas State men's basketball team, who lost big names like Dug McDaniel and Brendan Hausen just this past week.

