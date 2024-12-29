Kansas State Misses Viral Pop-Tarts Bowl Buzz By One Season
Last season Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson barely drew a blip of attention after winning MVP of the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando.
A year later, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht is an Internet sensation and likely the subject of plenty viral memes. That's because the bowl named after a breakfast pastry is now arguably one of the most popular of the postseason.
The Cyclones held on for a 42-41 victory against the Miami Hurricanes at Camping World Stadium to become the second straight Big 12 team to win the game. Last year Kansas State defeated North Carolina State without the fanfare.
The bowl had 11 different names since it started in 1990 but was named Pop-Tarts before the 2023 season. The Wildcats and Wolfpack were the first teams to play under the new name. It appears the sponsor created a new marketing strategy to reach a bigger audience.
This year, Pop-Tarts mascots were introduced, different flavors and all. They included strawberry, brown sugar, etc. Fans in attendance were treated to a Pop-Tarts bar once they arrived at the stadium. The culmination was Becht being awarded a larger than life Pop-Tart after getting his MVP trophy. The mascot was lowered into a huge toaster only to come out as an edible treat.
The Wildcats are content with their performance in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix but would have received much more love in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
