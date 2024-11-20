Kansas State Overcomes Slow Start To Regroup Against Mississippi Valley State
Despite leading by two at halftime, coach Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats pulled away from Mississippi Valley State to earn a 74-56 win Tuesday night.
It was far from a clean performance, unlike past victories this season. The Wildcats needed a 45-28 edge on the glass to get the job done, led by center Ugonna Onyenso's 16 points.
Kansas State got its offense clicking out of halftime with a 16-3 run. The Wildcats found higher-precentage shots, dominating their paint presence with 36 points. This was coupled with finishing 25-of-27 from the free throw line.
Although forward Coleman Hawkins didn't usher in his best offensive night, he contributed 13 rebounds and four assists.
Mississippi Valley State stayed in the game thanks to Tate Archer's 16 points, shooting 6-for-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.
Despite the struggles, Tang is primairily seeing the victory from a positive viewpoint, he said.
"We got 14 dudes," Tang said after the win. "Eleven of them are new. As a staff, we're trying to figure it out. I don't know. I don't know who the five guys that play the best together are yet. I think I do, but it didn't pan out tonight."
Tang said Dug McDaniel was absent from the starting lineup due to a "coaches decision," but didn't elaborate further.
Kansas State has a quick turnaround, hosting George Washington Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, marking its third game in an 11-day span ahead of an off week during Thanksgiving.
