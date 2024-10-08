Kansas State Preparing For More Than Just Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Most of the headlines surrounding the Colorado offense are about quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver Travis Hunter.
And rightfully so because both are among the best players in college football. Although they are headed to the NFL next year, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman know they need to focus on the rest of the offense.
"We have to have tremendous balance on defense and be able to play the run when we're short and play the pass when we have to load the box," Klieman said. "Nobody knows how this game is going to go so we have to have great fundamentals and technique."
The Buffaloes have two 100-yard rushers in Isaiah Augustave (117 yards) and Micah Welch (113). At receiver, there's Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Webster and Will Sheppard, who all have at least 200 yards.
"I think they’re really balanced, honestly," Klieman said. "They’ve rushed the football well, too. Shedeur throws it to the guy that's open, reads coverage and knows where he's going with the football. If it happens to be Travis Hunter, then it happens to be Travis Hunter. I think the (Jimmy) Horn (Jr.) kid is a phenomenal football player and they have other receivers and backs who can hurt you. For us, it's not like we're going to put all of our thoughts into one guy or everything into the running game or everything into the pass game."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI