Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Announces Official Website Launch Before Anticipated Season
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is two months from beginning his much anticipated season.
Some media outlets are calling him a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman Trophy, so he figured he'd at least get a head start on marketing himself. On Tuesday, Johnson announced the official launch of his personal website. Fans can purchase T-shirts, long sleeves and hoodies.
"My new merch line is live!," Johnson posted on his Instagram. "You can shop at averyjohnsonshop.com. Link in bio."
The website surfaces as Johnson begins his anticipated sophomore season. Last year he finished on a high after leading the Wildcats to a 28-19 victory against North Carolina State in the Pop-Tart Bowl. Johnson completed 14 of 21 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score.
But all eyes will be on him when the Wildcats open the season against UT-Martin. Last year he gave a glimpse of what he can do when he saw action in eight games, completing 37 of 66 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns. The pressure increases on him this season because now this is his team.
WILDCATS GETS A WR COMMITMENT
Adonis Moise announced Monday on X, formerly Twitter, that he committed to Kansas State.
Moise, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is the kind of three-star wide receiver that helps teams open up the field with a vertical passing game.
In addition, Moise has already proven in high school that he is a versatile athlete. He has competed in basketball and track and field.
Moise picked K-State over Marshall, Buffalo, Howard and Yale, schools that he said made offers to him.
David Boyce contributed to this report. He can be reached at dboyce95@gmail.com