Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Developing Strong Bond With Speedy Wideout
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson isn't afraid to air out the football, making a speedy deep threat his perfect partner.
Sophomore wide receiver Jayce Brown is potentially this weapon for the Wildcats. Johnson did not receive major playing time as a freshman, leaving him with limited time to grow connected with Brown.
Coach Chris Klieman remains confident in the tandem's chemistry despite their lack of time on the field together.
"They missed a lot of time in the spring so that sets you back a little bit," Klieman said. "You need to be around each other throwing the ball all the time and now we've been able to get back into that in fall camp. Those guys have kind of been in sync ever since they've been here. They live together and they do a lot of things together. They know each other's traits."
Last year Brown had 437 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions as a freshman. He started the last six games, as the coaching staff noticed his big-play ability, averaging 16.2 yards a catch.
"He and Avery have a really good chemistry," Klieman said. "They throw the ball around a lot to each other."
The Wildcats open their season on Aug. 31 against UT Martin.
