Speedy WR Jayce Brown Could Become Kansas State's Big-Play Threat
It takes a bold player to wear the No. 1 in college football because of the expectations.
The number is usually reserved for those who can make plays on both sides of the ball. That's why it fits Kansas State receiver Jayce Brown, who the Wildcats are expecting big things from this season.
"You've seen him get stronger and more confident," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "He's had a really good fall camp. He's a guy that we're talking about one of those explosive guys that could be a home run guy."
Last year he had 437 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions as a freshman. He started the last six games on the coaching staff noticed his big-play ability, averaging 16.2 yards a catch.
The chemistry he's developed with quarterback Avery Johnson only helps the cause. The tandem is something to watch this offseason, especially if Johnson gains the expected comfort in his first year as the full-time starter.
"He's a post-catch guy," offensive coordinator Matt Wells said of Brown. "I'm sure Jayce has gained confidence from his play as a true freshman last year at the end of the year. To me, Jayce should gain confidence from his play throughout training camp because it's been consistent at a high level."
No better time to display that consistency than Saturday's opener against UT-Martin
