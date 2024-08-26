The One Thing Kansas State Wants From QB Avery Johnson Is Simple
The Kansas State coaching staff knows all about the big-play ability of quarterback Avery Johnson.
They are fine with Johnson going for the home run but they want him just as comfortable hitting singles. At least for now.
The Wildcats have no plans of putting a huge burden on Johnson, who makes his first start as "the quarterback" Saturday against UT-Martin.
"Just be him," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. "Be himself. We have a lot of guys around that can make plays at all those different skill positions. I don't think he's going to be nervous. That's just not his nature. I think he's going to be confident. We just want him to play within himself.
All eyes are on Johnson because of the hype surrounding the team. He is considered a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate despite being only a sophomore. The Wildcats are also picked to finish near the top of the Big 12 conference.
The Wildcats see no chance of Johnson faltering under the spotlight.
"He's got it," offensive coordinator Matt Wells said. "I see it every day. He's a very natural leader. He's a very natural starting quarterback. I think that comes easy to him, to be honest with you. The biggest thing for him is focusing on his improvement."
Last year's starter, Will Howard, transferred to Ohio State after last regular season. The Wildcats saw Johnson's capabilities when he led them to bowl victory against North Carolina State.
Now, they are ready to see the extended version.
"We know he's going to make a few that are going to be kind of off the script because that's what he excels at," Klieman said. "I'm excited to see him run the show."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
