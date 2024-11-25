Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Gets Back In Comfort Zone In Run Game
Before the game, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said he planned to utilize quarterback Avery Johnson in the run game.
He wasn't kidding.
Johnson carried 10 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday's victory against Cincinnati.
"Definitely said it was going to be a heavier QB run game this week," Johnson said. "That's one of the strong suits of my game."
Johnson set the tone with a 33-yard run on the first play of the drive. The Wildcats were without injured running back Dylan Edwards.
"It kind of set the tone," Johnson said. "We weren't going to back down. We were going right at you ... It definitely settled me down."
WILDCATS RELIEVED TO GET A W
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.
It was their first since defeating Kansas in late October. K-State is trying to salvage the season after falling out of the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff picture.
"Just because it felt like we haven't won in a month," Johnson said. "Losing is never good, never something you want to have happen, especially recurring over a long period of time. Just getting back in the win column was definitely good for us."
RILEY BRINGS ENERGY TO SIDELINE
This was the first time offensive coordinator Conor Riley coached from the sidelines. The players felt he brought more energy.
"I think Riles brought some fire to the group," Johnson said. "Getting after the offensive lineman, really challenging and pushing them."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
