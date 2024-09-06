Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Making Special Appearance Before Saturday's Kickoff At Tulane

Saturday, @CollegeGameDay heads to @UMich - for the 16th time - ahead of a top-10 Texas-Michigan matchup



🏈 Special guests: @CoachSark, @avery2johnson, @CoachDustyMay & comedian Will Ferrell

🏈 Guest picker ➡️ 23x Olympic gold medalist @MichaelPhelps



🔗 https://t.co/4DN2KJpfIJ pic.twitter.com/CZrUZ9gVLh