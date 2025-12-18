Kansas State Golf Adds Junior College Standout Jack Taylor for Spring Season

Kansas State men’s golf is adding proven firepower just in time for a demanding spring slate. Head coach Grant Robbins has announced the signing of junior college standout Jack Taylor. He has officially joined the Wildcats after signing a financial aid agreement. He will now be available for the upcoming spring season.

The addition brings immediate experience and momentum to a roster aiming to make noise in the Big 12 and on the national stage. Taylor arrives in Manhattan with a resume built on wins, consistency, and high-level competition.

Jack Taylor is The Elite Production at South Mountain Community College

Taylor transfers to Kansas State after spending the last year and a half at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. Competing for a program ranked fourth nationally in NJCAA Division II, he quickly established himself as one of the top players in junior college golf.

This past fall, Taylor finished the season ranked sixth nationally and first in his region, an achievement backed by steady scoring and repeated top finishes. He posted an outstanding 69.79 scoring average and recorded four top-10 finishes, showing week-to-week reliability that coaches value when building a spring lineup.

The highlight of Taylor’s fall season came at the Thunderbird Fall Classic, where he delivered one of the most dominant performances in the junior college ranks. Playing the 36-hole event, Taylor surged to an eight-shot victory, finishing at 17-under par 127. The performance was a clear statement and a fitting close to his fall campaign, reinforcing that he was ready to take the next step in competition.

Taylor’s success did not stop once the college season ended. Over the summer, he tested his game against top amateur fields across Arizona. At the Arizona Stroke Play Championship, he tied for 14th place with an impressive 8-under par 276 over 72 holes, highlighted by three rounds in the 60s.

He followed that effort with a strong showing at the Arizona State Amateur, advancing to the Round of 16. His match-play run was set up by a solid stroke-play performance of 6-under par 138 across two rounds.

What Jack Taylor Brings to Kansas State

Taylor’s track record of results extends back to his freshman spring season in 2025. He finished in the top 10 in six of eight events, a stretch defined by steady scoring and competitive finishes. That run included a tie for first at the 36-hole Glendale Spring Tournament at 4-under par 140. Alongside ties for third at the Gila Monster Tournament at 1-under par 143 and the SMCC Tournament at 8-under par 136.

His performances helped South Mountain claim first place in the NJCAA West District and advance to the NJCAA Division II Golf Championship. That's where the Cougars finished third overall as well.

Kansas State will open its spring season at The Prestige from February 16–18 at PGA WEST in La Quinta, California. The event will mark Taylor’s first opportunity to compete as a Wildcat and begin his Kansas State career on a national stage.

