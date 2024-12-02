Kansas State's Avery Johnson Calls November Losses 'Self-Inflicted'
At the beginning of November, the Kansas State Wildcats were 7-1 and still had slight hope for a possible Big 12 conference title.
That hope shattered after their losses this past month, including the nail in the coffin against Iowa State. Granted, the Wildcats were eliminated from contention after Arizona State, BYU, and Colorado all won.
Still, it was a disappointing end to the season, and the narrative of self-destruction by self-inflicted wounds remained the same. Kansas State turned the ball over twice in the first half, leading to 14 Iowa State points. Quarterback Avery Johnson attributed these self-imposed mistakes as the downfall of the Wildcats' season.
"It kinda just sums up losing three of the last four games this season: self-inflicted wounds," Johnson said. "I feel like we beat ourselves tonight, and in all three of those games, I felt like we did things that are uncharacteristic of us and our culture. When you play against disciplined teams like Iowa State and teams that don't make those mistakes, they'll make you pay."
Head coach Chris Klieman on turnovers against Iowa State:
"Guys, I mean this is the most obvious thing," Klieman said. "When we turn the ball over, we're not going to be successful. We dropped two picks. I get it man, I appreciate the questions on things. We turned the ball over, and they didn't. We had two opportunities with picks guys. Those hurt you bad.
"You can't play a team like that and make the mistakes that we made. We made mistakes in the first half that led to points, and you can't do that against good football teams."