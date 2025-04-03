Kansas State's Avery Johnson Ready For Second Season In The Backfield
For the third consecutive season, quarterback Avery Johnson has a home in Kansas State's backfield and will be a full-time starter for the second straight year.
The dual-threat quarterback will familiarize a Kansas State offense by shuffling its offensive staff with Matt Wells, promoted to offensive coordinator, and Brian Lepak to offensive line coach.
"There's continuity in how we're doing things on offense with the balance of running and throwing," K-State coach Chris Klieman said in his Wednesday press conference. "I think they're excited about having a quarterback returning that I believe just scratched the surface last year of what his ability's going to show."
Johnson took a step forward in his passing last season after throwing for just 479 yards and five touchdowns his freshman year. Across his 13 starts last season, he completed 217 of 372 passes for 2,712 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Johnson continued to be a problem for opposing defenses in the rushing game. He had 605 rushing yards, ranking No. 17 among all Big 12 rushers and No. 2 among Big 12 quarterbacks.
Klieman said that Johnson has not only grown as a player this offseason, but also as a leader.
"He's not afraid to hold people to the standard that he expects," said Klieman. "He's going to do it too, but I think his leadership, it's continuing to evolve."
Klieman expects a big spring for his signal caller, saying Johnson needs to build rapport with the new linemen and wide receivers on the roster.
