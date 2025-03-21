Kansas State's Avery Johnson Now In Competition With Gatorade, Monster, Red Bull
Kansas State's Avery Johnson adds more to his off-field brand to complement his star quarterback play. He has a flavored drink with his name coming to stores within the next few days.
Johnson and the Wildcats are predicted to make a huge leap next season after an underwhelming 9-4 campaign in 2024. Johnson spoke about the possibilities of a championship in Manhattan, KS, prior to their Rate Bowl victory late December.
"I think we can be a really talented team," Johnson said. "In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
ONE WRITER PINS KANSAS STATE AS A BIG 12 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDERS
The preseason hype for Kansas State football continues.
CBS Sports predicts the Wildcats will be one of the Big 12 teams competing for a title next season. Also listed was Arizona State, Texas Tech, Baylor, and BYU as conference opponents that should make noise in 2025.
"The Wildcats had a disappointing season, but that says more about the expectations in Manhattan. Growing pains were expected after handing the keys to first-year starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who completed only 58% of his passes. Ultimately, KSU lost three of their last four games by a combined 23 points to finish 8-4."
Kansas State sports fans surely hope so. Their football and men's basketball teams underperformed their postseason expectations, with star players like forward Coleman Hawkins and quarterback Avery Johnson not playing up to their hype.
