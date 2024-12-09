Kansas State's Chris Klieman Details Game Plan To Beat Rutgers In Bowl Game
The Kansas State Wildcats play Rutgers Dec. 26 in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix at 5:30.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman drew similarities between his squad and the Scarlet Knights, emphasizing the rushing attacks as their offensive game plans.
“We really are similar to Rutgers,” Klieman said. “Running the football has been kind of our staple. The challenge for us is to be able to stop the run. That's something that we pride ourselves on but I know Rutgers does as well.”
Klieman says Kansas State will need to lean into their rushing defense, which is the No. 1 unit in the Big 12. Rutgers has a strong run game, consistently scoring while barely turning the ball over.
“We're two teams that want to win the line of scrimmage,” Klieman said. “For us, we've got to do a really good job of being able to execute our run and do a good job of defending the run and then the explosive pass plays that both teams want to try to get off that run game. That's going to be critical.”
KLIEMAN EXCITED TO IMPLEMENT TOP RECRUITING OPTION
Many within Kansas State should be excited about signing five-star tight end Linkon Cure. Klieman shares that excitement, detailing how he plans to utilize the Goodland product in the offense.
"He can be a flex guy, he can be kind of a pseudo wide receiver as he develops from a weight and strength standpoint," Klieman said. "His versatility is going to be so important for what we do offensively, and we can highlight guys like that and the fact that he's one of the best athletes in the country—not in the state, but in the country—speed, size, strength, ability to jump, run, all those things."
