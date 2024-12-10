Kansas State's Chris Klieman Excited For Younger Players Getting Bowl Game Experience
Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman sees many benefits in his players participating in the bowl game against Rutgers.
One is getting the younger players more game time as they continue developing in the program.
“I think that's exciting for those guys," Klieman said. "Not only will we do just a lot of developmental practices, it's a great chance for those kids to be coached, and find out how much they have advanced in their understanding of the schemes on offense, defense, and special teams.”
Klieman hopes this carries over into next season.
“It's a huge value," Klieman said. "Maybe it's running down on a kickoff or being on punt return or being on PAT field goal. Anything like that is going to help those guys get their feet wet as they head into `25.”
KLIEMAN INVITES CHALLENGE TO FACE A NEW OPPONENT
Kansas State plays Rutgers on Dec. 26, a unit they've only faced once in their school history. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is encouraged by the task of adjusting against a new opponent.
“I think that’s what’s fun, having another opportunity to play against somebody that you don’t have a lot of tape on,” Klieman said. “We never saw Rutgers at any crossover. It's just a chance for us to spend with our players, spend with families, over the holidays. We’ll travel really well, Kansas State always travels really well from our fanbase to the families."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.