Kansas State's Chris Klieman Invites Challenge Of Facing Unfamiliar Rate Bowl Opponent
Kansas State plays Rutgers on Dec. 26, a unit they've only faced once in their school history.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is encouraged by the task of adjusting against a new opponent.
“I think that’s what’s fun, having another opportunity to play against somebody that you don’t have a lot of tape on,” Klieman said. “We never saw Rutgers at any crossover. It's just a chance for us to spend with our players, spend with families, over the holidays. We’ll travel really well, Kansas State always travels really well from our fanbase to the families."
KLIEMAN SPEAKS ON DJ GIDDENS' DEVELOPMENT AHEAD OF POTENTIAL DRAFT DESTINATION
There are many things Kansas State Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is excited about in the bowl game against Rutgers.
One is the opportunity for running back DJ Giddens to play past the regular season again. Klieman reflected on Giddens' development over his three seasons at Kansas State, especially with the possibility of him departing for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's slotted to be a potential Day 2 selection.
"For starters, he learned from Deuce Vaughn," Klieman said. "He learned how to take care of his body. He learned how to be a Big 12 running back. DJ has just continued to grow each year as far as a pure, every down running back. He can be a first-down guy or choice down, he can stay in the game on third down, he's got really good hands out of the backfield."
The Wildcats boasted one of the top rushing attacks in the conference behind Giddens and quarterback Avery Johnson. The junior back ranked top five in rushing attempts (205) and yards (1,343) amongst all Big 12 players. He also added 21 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown.
"He's had a great career," Klieman said. "He can cap it off with another opportunity to play in another bowl game."
Jayden Armant is a journalism school graduate of Howard University and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI.