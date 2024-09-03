Kansas State's Chris Klieman Provides Update On Backup QB Position
The Kansas State Wildcats are set at quarterback with Avery Johnson as the starter.
The backup position is a bit more complicated.
Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said the No. 2 spot remains up in the air. Both players are still competing.
"They both are battling still on a daily basis but I saw some good things out of both guys," Klieman said. "Both needed to get their feet wet and play a game of college football here at K-State."
Klieman was asked about it because Jacob Knuth played in last Saturday's victory against UT-Martin in the season opener. Ta'Quan Roberson, who transferred from UConn, is also in the mix.
"I communicated with [quarterbacks coach Matt] Wells that we'd go with Jacob next for a number of reasons, maybe because he's been here a little longer," Klieman said. "It's still a dead heat. We were hoping to get another possession so we could get Ta'Quan one as well."
K-STATE NOT FOCUSED ON 2022
Two years ago, the Kansas State Wildcats were on the receiving end of an upset.
Their rematch with Tulane is Saturday in New Orleans but this is hardly a revenge game. Most the players from that game are gone. It's just another opportunity for the Wildcats to add a victory to the win column.
"I don't think so," Klieman said. "Maybe had it been the same staff. I couldn't tell you how many guys they still have from that team. I know there's a handful. We have a handful that played in that game."
The Green Wave defeated the Wildcats 17-10 on Michael Pratt's 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James late in the fourth quarter. K-State was favored by two touchdowns.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
