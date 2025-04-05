Kansas State's Chris Klieman Raves About Addition Of National Champion
With so many newcomers and moving pieces at Kansas State, coach Chris Klieman appreciates consistency and experience.
And what says experience more than a recent title?
Klieman alluded to this in his Wednesday press conference when he discussed the addition of offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who was a part of Ohio State's outstanding title run.
“George has fit in really well with our guys," Klieman said. "He practiced and did some things a lot longer than a lotta guys did. All the way up until the end of January before we got him here. So Fitz was really in good shape when he got here and has fit right in. We hope he'll be a plug-and-play guy.”
KANSAS STATE VETERAN WIDE RECEIVERS HAVING 'IMMEDIATE IMPACT' UPON ARRIVAL
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman acknowledged many in his opening spring football press conference.
But he said he is most impressed with the receiving core in their leadership and impact upon arrival.
“The wide receiver position, there’s a handful of guys there that are older and make us a lot more mature from an experience standpoint," Klieman said. "They’ve played a lot of football. Jerand Bradley, Jaron Tibbs, Gabe Medford. Those guys immediately have had an impact. We’ll find out on the field, but those kids are on the jugs every day and they’re doing those little things that you’re excited about.”
They may not be the most star-studded group, but the core should be good complements to star Jayce Brown, who had 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. They will also have a solid tight end duo of five-star newcomer Linkon Cure and veteran Garrett Oakley, who hauled 22 receptions for 236 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
The Wildcats outsourced many of their receivers for next season, so Klieman emphasized the importance of individual accountability for personal improvement.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.