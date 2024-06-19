Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Explains Decision To Exit NBA Draft For Transfer Portal Instead
Coleman Hawkins, a new addition to the Kansas State basketball program, had a couple options after completing his senior year at Illinois.
He could have returned to the Fighting Illini for an extra season due to the Covid waiver or test the NBA draft or undrafted free agent waters. He chose K-State because his time at Illinois had run its course and felt he had more opportunity with another year of college instead of gambling with the NBA.
"I was done since whether I was going to the draft or simply going somewhere else," Hawkins said on the Sleepers podcast. "You could only do something for so long. I feel like I couldn't see myself doing another year of practices [at Illinois]. That's just me being honest."
Hawkins secured a $2 million NIL deal before signing with K-State. That was more than he could have made in the NBA and a better opportunity that Illinois could offer.
"When the opportunity came to put my name in the portal, I wanted to maximize my opportunities because it was a year for me to be selfish and selfish in a way I wouldn't harm anybody besides me," Hawkins said. "That's why it kind of became that. I'll say this: I think everyone understood that it was business at the end of the day. Business can't come with hard feelings. I did a lot for Illinois and I was ready to put my value into somewhere else. And that's kind of what I'm doing now."
