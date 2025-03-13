Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Reduced To Tears After Season-Ending Loss
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins was one of the most scrutinized players in the NCAA this season.
Most of it centered around him receiving a huge NIL deal to transfer from Illinois to the Wildcats instead of testing the NBA waters. After a season-ending loss to Baylor in the Big 12 tournament, it seemed Hawkins was ready to release all the emotions from the past nine months.
"These guys haven't experienced some of the things I've experienced," Hawkins said in the postgame. "I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but [bleep], this [bleep] hurts."
Hawkins joined the Wildcats after helping lead the Fighting Illini to Elite Eight last season. He was considered a late-second round pick of last year's NBA draft before deciding to play one more season in college. That led to him transferring to Kansas State, which led to him receiving an NIL deal that reportedly was in the millions.
Hawkins never lived up to the expectations. The Wildcats ended their season with a 15-16 record.
"I feel like I let a lot of people down. I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me," Hawkins said. "It affected my play. It was happening all year. I wish I could just go back and block out everything, not for myself, but for the team so we could have a more successful year. This is a learned lesson for me and I wish the best for the future of this program."