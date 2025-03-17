Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Reportedly Received Fully Guaranteed NIL Deal
The full contract details for Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins have been revealed, per On3Sports' Pete Nakos. He received the full $2 million, among the highest-paid college athletes.
Hawkins' large contract fueled many fans' criticism of the star forward, who was anticipated to elevate Kansas State to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Hawkins still averaged 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists as one of the country's most versatile players. Still, his lack of aggressive play in some games ultimately had fans painting negative narratives about him.
"I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me," Hawkins said after the season-ending loss to Baylor. "It affected my play. It was happening all year. I wish I could just go back and block out everything, not for myself, but for the team so we could have a more successful year.”
Wildcats coach Jerome Tang wants to avoid outside noise next season to keep players mentally sound.
"My staff had to tell me to stay off of it, so I'll try and do a better job in the future to stress that to these guys," Tang said. "But most of the people on social media are not fans. They're not K-State fans. The ones who went at Zeke Mayo, they're not Kansas fans. They're just other idiots out there who want clickbait. True fans of all these programs care and love these kids, and they understand these kids didn't ask for this. It's just the nature of where it's at."
