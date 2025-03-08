Kansas State's DJ Giddens Turns Head Of Another NFL Draft Analyst
Kansas State's DJ Giddens is entering the NFL Draft with a "sleeper" label.
That could change if he keeps gaining attention. Derek Brown of Fantasy Pros had a lot to say about Giddens, saying he should be considered one of the top running backs in the draft.
Here's what Brown posted on X about Giddens: "D.J. Giddens isn't mentioned in the same breath as the top RBs of this NFL Draft class...& HE SHOULD BE!"
Giddens is coming off a strong showing at the Combine in Indianapolis. His biggest victory was in the 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.43, which was No. 7 among running backs. He was arguably the best running back in the Big 12 this season after beginning as an underdog.
BIG EXPECTATIONS FOR WILDCATS THIS SEASON
Kansas State is one of the most successful college football teams in the last four seasons.
Now, it's perhaps time for the Wildcats take the next step. At least that's what some are projecting this season.
According to 247Sports, K-State is among the teams expected to make a big leap in 2025.
Here's what the article stated: "The Big 12 is more wide open than any other Power Four league in 2025, but for the College Football Playoff berth that comes with winning the conference. The Wildcats are as consistent as they come as a perennial contender in this league with at least eight wins in all but two of the last 14 full seasons. Despite that year-after-year success, they have yet to break through with a CFP appearance. Next year could be when that changes, especially if takes a leap in his second season as the starting quarterback."
The Wildcats are among just eight programs to win at least eight games the last four seasons.
The only other schools to accomplish this are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss. That's good company considering those teams have combined to win eight national titles since 2014.
K-State returns plenty of firepower to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson is back for his second year as the starter. There's also electrifying running back Dylan Edwards, which gives the Wildcats one of the nation's top quarterback-running back combos in the Big 12.
