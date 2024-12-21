Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Ready For Opportunity As DJ Giddens Departs
DJ Giddens' departure from Kansas State leaves a big hole at the running back position.
But Dylan Edwards sounds like he's ready for the task. It will be difficult to uphold the standard Giddens set, as the star back exits the program No. 3 in rushing yards, No. 1 in yards per carry in a season, and No. 4 in scrimmage yards. Nevertheless, Edwards is ready for the opportunity to be the Wildcats' premiere back.
"Just being an all-around playmaker for this team," Edwards said. "Trying to be the best teammate I can be for each and every one of those guys in the locker room. So as long as I do my job, it carries over to other people."
Edwards says he is happy for Giddens as he heads the league. He is projected to be a Day 2 selection to a team like the Dallas Cowboys or Indianapolis Colts.
"I think it was a great thing for him," Edwards said. "We talked about it a few times during the season, and when he made the decision he made it for himself. Wherever he goes, they're gonna get a great player."
KANSAS STATE ADDS FORMER OHIO STATE LINEBACKER
Kansas State added another defensive player to their roster Saturday.
Former Ohio State LB Gabe Powers signed with the Wildcats. Powers was anticipated to be a solid contributor to the Buckeyes' defense but hasn't had much playing time. He logged five tackles and a pick-six last season.
