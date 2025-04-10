Can Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Follow DJ Giddens' Footsteps?
Junior running back Dylan Edwards is ready to take the reigns for Kansas State.
Wildcats record-holder DJ Giddens departed the program for the NFL Draft, leaving a void at the top running back position for next season. As the new anticipated No. 1 rusher, Edwards has been highlighted to follow the footsteps of his former colleague.
"Yeah I'm just talking to the guys more, just being an open book more to each and every one of my teammates," Edwards said in his Wednesday afternoon presser. "Just trying to be myself. As long as I come up here and have a smile on my face, it brings the energy to the team."
Still though, business is business, and Edwards said Giddens' departure doesn't shift the main goal or the offensive game plan.
"It doesn't change anything," Edwards said. "I just really mentally, my football IQ has just gone up and that's what I'm focusing on."
Coach Chris Klieman raved about the offense's potential for next season, attributing Matt Wells' promotion to offensive coordinator as the catalyst for an improved unit.
“On the offensive side, we’ve got a new coordinator," Klieman said. "Also, the quarterback coach as the play-caller. Getting coach Wells’ fingerprints and footprints on how he wants to do things. Would the average fan see a lot of difference? No. But for me, that’s been doing this with our offense for the handful of years we have here. I think there’s gonna be some adjustments offensively, but not wholesale.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.