Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Speaks On Transition From Colorado To Wildcats
Running back Dylan Edwards is back home playing for the Kansas State Wildcats, but his ties to the state don't eliminate the adjustment period.
Edwards, who played his freshman season under Deion Sanders with the Colorado Buffaloes, made the decision to transfer in late April. With the season right around the corner, the 5-foot-9 back admitted he's still working through the learning curve.
"It's definitely a learning curve, but I'm trying to get used to it every day. I'm just trying to adjust and really get acclimated to the system," Edwards said. "I feel like I'm deep into the offense. We've been doing installments every single day, just trying to get more comfortable, playing faster."
The newest addition to the Wildcats backfield is expected to play a similar role as he did with the Buffaloes. He will find most of his production through the air, considering the rather small frame. Edwards recorded 36 receptions for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns in his freshman campaign.
"It was a blessing coming in here. Having all the excitement in the world coming into practice has been great," Edwards shared.
The K-State coaching staff wasted no time embracing Edwards, with coach Chris Klieman praising his speed right out of the gate.
"Just the fact that he's got that burst," Klieman said. "It looks like he's shot out of a cannon at times. You see he's got that quick feet and that burst through the hole."
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
