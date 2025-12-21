Kansas State's three biggest needs in transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. — As Kansas State football begins its transition into the offseason under new coach Collin Klein, there is plenty of work to be done to capitalize on the recent success under retired coach Chris Klieman.

After finishing the 2025 season with an underwhelming 6-6 record, the Wildcats have already begun to face roster turnover in key areas.

Over the past week, Klein has already lost significant contributors who have intentions to enter the transfer portal that opens Jan. 2 while others have played their final collegiate games.

Who's Out?

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi

OL Devin Vass

CB Donovan McIntosh

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Klein's offense has been one of the fun units to watch over the previous four seasons at Kansas State and then Texas A&M under Mike Elko. He worked his magic in 2023 with the Wildcats, producing an offense that averaged over 445 yards, including a rushing attack that ranked No. 12 nationally with nearly 205 yards per game.

His hiring at Texas A&M allowed him to evolve his offense into a high-octane unit comprised of a passing attack that ranked No. 6 among SEC teams at 260 yards per game. The development performed in two seasons with quarterback Marcel Reed should give Wildcats hope that its offense won't miss a beat.

Of course, Reed was aided by a solid group of wide receivers such as Kevin Concepcion, Mario Craver, and Ashton Bethel-Roman, all who surpassed the 500-yard mark and scored at least four touchdowns each.

The departure of leading pass catcher Jayce Brown to the transfer portal stings, and leaves a notable void to fill. Brown finished the season with more than 712 receiving yards five touchdowns, forcing Kansas State to replace his production and leadership.

Capable wide receivers grow on trees and there will be plenty available once the portal opens Jan. 2.

Offensive Line

Kansas State’s offensive line has traditionally been foundational to its offensive identity, emphasizing physical run blocking and veteran continuity. That shouldn't change under Klein, who identifies himself with a physical offensive attack.

The Wildcats must reinforce its offensive line at both ends and interior with starter caliber players and depth needs after losing a few players to graduation and Devin Vass to the transfer portal.

It's extremely hard in this day and age of college football to stock up across multiple positions, and that certainly reared its ugly head with multiple offensive linemen missing extended periods of time due to injury.

Defensive Front

The departure of star defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi was a critical blow to next year's team.

Kansas State’s defense was effective against the run and generated pressure throughout the season, but losses of rotational players and starters will open depth issues if not resolved soon.

Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi (44) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Once Klein officially hires a defensive coordinator, the type of linemen he'll need to compete in the Big 12 will be known.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Klein has sat under a defensive minded coach such as Elko. He has built two separate programs in relatively short order over the past four years in Texas A&M and Duke, which should bode well for Kansas State's new head man.

