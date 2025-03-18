Kansas State's Jeff Mittie Gives Expected Answer Regarding Missouri Rumors
Coaching rumors and speculation are a part of this time of year in college basketball.
Unfortunately, Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie is hearing his name in reports at the worst time. He is preparing the Wildcats for the NCAA Tournament despite speculation the Missouri Tigers have interest for their vacant job.
He was asked about it shortly after the Wildcats learned they were a No. 5 seed. They face No. 12 Fairfield Friday in Lexington, Ky.
“No, I don’t have anything,” Mittie said. “I mean, my focus is on this team and my focus is on this tournament. So I’m not going to respond to internet things that go on.”
Missouri parted ways with Robin Pingeton last month after 15 seasons. Mittie, who has a record of 216-142 with six NCAAs appearances, is considered one of the top coaches in the country.
LEE SET FOR RETURN FROM INJURY
K-State received some encouraging news entering the NCAA Tournament.
Mittie provided an update on star Ayoka Lee heading into the No. 5 seed Wildcats' game Friday against No. 12 Fairfield in Lexington, Ky. Lee missed 14 of the last 15 games because of a foot injury.
"Better than I expected," Mittie said of Lee. "Thursday, Friday, we went [practiced] back to back. That was a pleasant surprise to me because I was concerned about the back to back."
Lee only played briefly in a victory against Kansas Feb. 22 but Mittie anticipates she plays throughout the tournament. On Sunday, Lee went through a full practice. A 6-foot-6 forward, Lee averaged 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks on 65 percent shooting. She is the Wildcats' career scoring leader. In 2022, she set the women's Division I record with 61 points against Oklahoma.
"She did more and didn't step out of a drill at all," Mittie said. "Probably as good as we could expect."
