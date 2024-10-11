Kansas State's Jerome Tang Calls Big 12 Best League In Country
The Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and SEC have dominated the college basketball scene for the past several years.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang thinks things are finally changing. He feels the Big 12 is just as good as any other league in the country.
"I will say this about our league," Tang said. "The Big 12 was the best basketball league in the country before last year. And then we added the conference champion, right? We were the best league in the country last year. Now, we've added four schools, one of them [Arizona] that's picked to win the national championship."
The Big 12 added four teams this season, including Arizona. The Wildcats are ranked No. 12 after finishing 27-9 last year. The league has five teams in the Top 25, led by No. 3 Houston.
The others are Iowa State (No. 8), Baylor (No. 16) and Kansas (No. 19). That list should give the Wildcats plenty of tests during the season.
"And we have four other, five other schools that people are picking to have a chance to win the national championship," Tang said. "That's at least six games this year we're going to play against a team that in preseason people thought had a chance to win a national championship. That has to make it exciting for you as a coach and a competitor."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI