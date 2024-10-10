Kansas State's Jerome Tang Gives Major Props To Coaching Staff
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is coming off a 19-15 season.
The Wildcats finished ninth alongside Oklahoma with a conference record of 8-10. However, Tang believes he and his staff are the best in the country.
"It took me 19 years to get a head coaching job and I believe that I got the best staff in America," Tang said during his podcast episode on Every Pod A Wildcat.
The staff consists of Ulric Maligi, Jareem Dowling, Rodney Perry, Macro Borne and Anthony Winchester. He only wants the best for them.
"I don't want them to take 19 years to get their job," Tang said.
Tang just wants success for the people around him.
He brings in the No. 28 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The group features two freshmen (David Castillo, Chimobi Ikegwuruka) and eight transfers (Coleman Hawkins, Ugonna Oneyenso, Achor Achor, Max Jones, Baye Fall, Bredan Hausen, CJ Jones and Dug McDaniel).
Hawkins, who is entering his fifth-year of college basketball, is the face of the program. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks at Illinois last season. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound looks to have a big year under Tang's tutelage.
In the backcourt, Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel averaged 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also shot 41 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line. McDaniel leads a steady offense with experience and scoring ability.
Tang and his staff have a lot of pieces to work with moving forward.
Jeremiah Artacho is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at jeremiahartacho@gmail.com or @JeremiahArtacho on X.