Kansas State’s Jerome Tang Raves About Freshman David Castillo’s Pro-Like Approach
Kansas State Wildcats basketball is led by many transfers this season, but that does not mean people should overlook the roster's lone freshman.
Guard David Castillo likely won't see the floor much, but K-State coach Jerome Tang is recognizing his impact.
"He definitely has an approach of a professional," Tang said. "He's got championship habits, how he approaches practice, post-practice, how competes in practice, the way he talks to teammates."
Castillo scored nearly 1,700 career points in his prep career, averaging 22.4 points per game.
"When things get tough at practice, the very best of him comes out," Tang said. "He's not your typical freshman. We knew he was a winner. That's why I recruited him. He's been better than that being on campus."
TANG ON MICHIGAN TRANSFER DUG MCDANIEL
At the helm of their newlook roster is former Michigan Wolverine Dug McDaniel, who averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists on 41 percent shooting last season. Wildcats coach Jerome Tang understands the type of player McDaniel is, but is more impressed with the traits on display.
"Dug has really embraced learning what we want him to do as a point guard and be a leader," Tang said. "He empties his cup every day and allows us to fill it so I've been real pleased with that."
Adjusting to a new system is never easy in college basketball. McDaniel is, however, joined by nine other first-year Wildcats easing the change. Tang expects the ex-Wolverine to act as a leader on and off the floor for K-State.
"With everything and every new phase of what we're doing there are new challenges that he has to face," Tang said. "It's up to us as a staff to confront him on it and then give him guidance on how to get him through it. It's going to be a continual growth but love the kid. If we were playing football and he was the DB, you're not getting open and he's going to win the 50-50 ball ... He's that kind of a competitor."
MORE K-STATE NEWS
Former Kansas State QB Injured In First NFL Start For Miami Dolphins This Season
Kansas State Basketball: How Newcomers Are Shaping The Team
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI