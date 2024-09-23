Former Kansas State QB Injured In First NFL Start For Miami Dolphins This Season
It was an uneventful starting debut this season for former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.
Thompson was injured in the Miami Dolphins' 24-3 loss at the Seattle Seahawks. He was 13 of 19 for 107 yards before a rib injury knocked him out of the game. Thompson was replacing starter Tua Tagovailoa.
“He (Thompson) is dealing with a rib injury. We’ll know more [Monday],” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
WILDCATS FALL IN AP POLL
Coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats were embarrassed on Saturday evening by the BYU Cougars, 38-9.
This defeat plummeted the Wildcats down the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, from No. 13 to No. 23. The 10-slot drop is the largest on the ranking, exceeding the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6) and the Oklahoma Sooners (6).
The top four teams remained the same from Week 3 to 4, with the Texas Longhorns (1), Georgia Bulldogs (2), Ohio State Buckeyes (3), and Alabama Crimson Tide (4).
The Wildcats are coming off the blowout loss to face another top-25-ranked opponent in the Cowboys next weekend.
JOHNSON TAKES BLAME
Quarterback Avery Johnson is taking full accountability for his play against BYU.
Johnson went the game without a touchdown while also recording two interceptions. He did not hesitate to address his poor performance following the game by explaining what needs to change going forward.
"Just gambles with the football, making bad reads," Johnson said.
He later added, "Just not being in sync, I guess you could say. The receivers not being on the same page. I just got to be better and give them a chance for the football."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI