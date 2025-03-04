Kansas State's Jerome Tang Sounds Off On Goaltending Rule
Kansas State is coming off a victory against Colorado, but coach Jerome Tang still wanted to get something off his chest.
He says the NCAA's new goaltending rules are unfair. The Wildcats lost two points after a review by officials called it goaltending.
"They have to fix it," Tang said. "The referees are doing what the letter of the law says, so I can't be upset with them. But the way it's written, it's dumb. This is the third time this year we've had a goaltending called for us that we've got the offensive rebound on, so it would've been our possession if they didn't blow the whistle. Twice we've scored. So it just sucks."
K-State has lost six points on goaltending reviews this season.
"If they blow it then where we gain the possession, they need to go review it right away," Tang continued. "That way, they can give us back the basketball, rather than review it at the next media. Because then, we lose the points and lost the ball. That's ridiculous, man. Just don't call it."
TANG BREAKS OUT DANCE
Before Sunday's game against Colorado, Tang challenged the students to show support for the Wildcats basketball team.
"I'll say right now to our fans, any team that's come to Bram and felt the Octagon of Doom, what it's supposed to be like, has left with an L," Tang said. "And the ones we played in January when the students weren't there, they didn't get to feel the doom. And last week, last game, that team didn't get to feel the doom."
The fans responded by showing up. It led to a victory and Tang rewarded them with a dance in the student section.
Tang's plea worked because it helped stop a four-game losing streak. He went out of his way to garner more fan support in advance.
"This is a challenge to our fans and to our students, and I've been there for you guys," Tang said. "Every one of them has my phone number. I give it out to all the students. If they need me, they can call me or text me, and I'm there for them. And so, I need them. Our team needs them. That's what I want to see. I want to see a packed Bram and make life miserable for Colorado."
