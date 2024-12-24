Kansas State's Weston Polk On What He Can Bring To The Defense
Kansas State had one of the conference's top defensive units upfront last season, ranking No. 2 in sacks and No. 1 in run defense.
Linebacker Weston Polk sat down with Kansas State Wildcats on SI to discuss how he plans to continue this next season. Polk discussed the parallels he saw between the Wildcats and his high school, Coppell.
“Going back to high school, all 11 of our guys just trusted our coach and we just fit in well with the scheme,” Polk said. “He put us in the right spots, and that’s what I see in Coach Klieman and Coach Klanderman. I think they’ll put us in the right spots for success. I think that if I go in and buy into what they tell me to do, I think it’ll all sort itself out.”
K-STATE RECRUIT WESTON POLK SPEAKS ON WILDCATS’ FANBASE DEDICATION
The Kansas State Wildcats fanbase is one of the most electric in college football.
K-State recruit Weston Polk sat down with the Kansas State Wildcats on SI to discuss how the fanbase factored into his decision to commit to the school.
“K-State was the only school that when I posted the offers, the visits, all that stuff, the fans were blowing up and going crazy about it," Polk said. "A lot of media was reaching out asking to interview me about it. The support really showed me how much football matters to the school.”
