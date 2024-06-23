Kansas State Schedule Preview, Sept. 28: `Cats Face Must-Win Game Vs. Oklahoma State
By David Boyce
It is hard to call the fifth game a must-win, especially when the season is a little more than two months away from starting.
But if Kansas State wants to compete for the Big 12 championship and garner one of the 12 spots for the playoffs, the Wildcats must beat Oklahoma State Sept. 28 at Bill Snyder Stadium.
The Wildcats definitely don’t want to go into their bye week thinking about the home loss to a team that is after the same thing. That would be a tough pill to swallow before returning to action Oct. 12 at Colorado.
Through the years, Oklahoma State has given K-State trouble. Last year the Wildcats lost 29-21 to the Cowboys in Stillwater. In that game, quarterback Avery Johnson, a true freshman, watched Will Howard complete 15 of 34 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Howard, though, ran for 104 yards and a touchdown.
“The defense played really well,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in his opening statement after the game. “We forced them into some tough situations, and we were able to capitalize. When they threw us the ball, we caught it on the defensive side.”
Johnson took it all in and can use his notes on that game to help him this season when he will get the start.
Last year’s outcome was a dramatic turnaround from the 2022 meeting when K-State whipped Oklahoma State 48-0 in Manhattan.
The home atmosphere has played a small role the last two years. Last year’s game was played on a Friday night.
“That was fun,” Gundy added in his postgame comments. “That was a good college football game. A lot of excitement. Two great football teams. Great atmosphere. Again, very thankful and appreciative of the fans for the blackout game. It was a Friday night, and it looked like to me that there weren't hardly any seats available at all. The crowd was loud, it was a great atmosphere and great football game.”
Well, the K-State faithful are ready to return the favor with a pumped-up crowd for the fifth game of the season.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
