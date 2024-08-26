Kansas State Should Have No Problem Finding Ways To Utilize Dylan Edwards
The Kansas State coaching staff had zero difficulty finding ways to utilize running back Dylan Edwards.
Perhaps the most difficult part is choosing which method. Expect the Colorado transfer to have an impact in some way this season.
"It's not real hard," K-State offensive coordinator Matt Wells said. "He fits in everywhere. It's been fun. He's not real hard to game plan for."
On Monday, the Wildcats released their first depth chart of the season. Edwards was the backup running back to D.J. Giddens and No. 1 at kickoff and punt return.
The hope is he shows the same explosive ability he did in one season at Colorado under Deion Sanders. He rushed 76 times for 321 yards and one touchdown while also catching 36 passes for 299 yards and four scores.
After a year with Coach Prime, Edwards felt it was best to return to his home state. He should have no problem getting opportunities to produce.
"It's moving him around and he can do a lot of stuff with the ball in his hands, whether it's in the return game and special teams," Wells said. "He's a very natural receiver. He's got great hands and he's a high football IQ guy, too. We do a lot of stuff here with him and he's picked it up really in a short amount of time just getting him here this summer. He'll be fun to coach."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher for Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI