Kansas State Signs WR Jaron Tibbs
Kansas State is reeling after losing its top two receivers to the transfer portal.
Thankfully, help is on the way. The Wildcats signed former Purdue wide receiver Jaron Tibbs Wednesday. Tibbs had 25 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns last season. His best performance was against Michigan State, where racked up four receptions for 73 yards in the seven-point loss.
Hopefully, he gets more of an opportunity to shine with a team revamping its wide receiving core.
KANSAS STATE FORWARD COLEMAN HAWKINS TAKES ACCOUNTABILITY FOR MISTAKES IN LOSS TO DRAKE
There could be many fingers pointed for Kansas State falling to Drake Tuesday night.
However, Coleman Hawkins instead took accountability for his performance. Hawkins scored 16 points but went 3 of 8 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over twice.
"I take accountability," Hawkins said. "I missed free throws, you gotta make free throws. I shot pretty well from the line last year, I don't know what the difference is this year. I take accountability when CJ made an elite play on the ball when we did turn the ball over. I was expecting him to foul or the guy to make a layup, so I didn't sprint back. So that's 100 percent on me. Just plays like that."
He says his selflessness was the catalyst to the team's comeback.
"I felt like when I touched the ball and was able to drive gaps and pitch it, we were able to make shots," Hawkins said. "So selfishly, I say I feel like good things were happening when I was touching the ball, but that's because other people were making plays off of that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.