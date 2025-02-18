Kansas State Still Optimistic About NCAA Tournament Chances
Consecutive losses to BYU and Utah have slowed Kansas State's hot streak. These defeats have significantly damaged the team's slim Tournament path, as the only option is to seemingly run the table in the final stretch.
Despite the losses, Wildcats guard Max Jones still has faith they can achieve this goal.
“I mean, I think so," Jones said when asked about the team's postseason odds. "We obviously gotta win out, and I feel like we can do that with our team. Just always have hope.”
Before the game, ESPN's Joe Lunardi detailed the Wildcats' most realistic journey to the big games.
"They have to split this trip against Utah to stay on track," Lunardi said. "They can get the win tonight, playing three of the last five at home, get three of those five, finish above .500 in the Big 12, and I think you'll see K-State on the right side of the bubble in four weeks."
Kansas State dropping to Utah makes the path much more complicated and increases the significance of each remaining matchup. Nevertheless, Wildcats coach Jerome Tang echoes Jones' optimism, recognizing the players' resilience during their previous losing streak.
"You've gotta have players with high character," Tang said. "When you're going through tough things, you need to have guys who are gonna keep both hands on the rope for you. You can't let one loss lead to two; you can't let a team beat you twice. Sometimes, you win a game, and you let that win beat you that next game. So we just try to go 1-0, whatever that game is."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.