Kansas State Takes Another Biggest Hit Yet With Loss Of Star Guard To Transfer Portal
The Wildcats continue to lose key players from last season to the transfer portal. In addition to frontcourt depth players like Macaeleb Rich and Ugonna Onyenso, they also lost star guard Dug McDaniel on Monday, per On3Sports.
McDaniel spearheaded Kansas State’s dominant six-game win streak last season. After a slow start, he finally found his footing, establishing himself as a facilitator and consistent high-level scorer as the point guard. He averaged 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
Kansas State needs to replicate McDaniel's stability at the position. It has now lost all its starters from last season and several bench contributors. Senior guard Max Jones is the only starter slated to return, and even his return isn’t guaranteed thus far. McDaniel and Brendan Hausen's departures leave holes in the backcourt, while Coleman Hawkins and David N'Guessan's exit from the program voids the frontcourt of consistent production and veteran leadership.
KANSAS STATE LOSES ANOTHER BIG MAN TO TRANSFER PORTAL
Kansas State continues to lose its frontcourt players, with the latest being center Baye Fall. Fall just never got a true opportunity with the Wildcats, totaling just 10 points and three blocks last season.
UGONNA ONYENSO ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL AFTER A YEAR WITH KANSAS STATE
Kansas State men's basketball lost another player to the transfer portal Monday morning.
Center Ugonna Onyenso is the latest to enter, per On3Spots. Onyenso played 11 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.