Kansas State Target James Dunnigan Jr. To Announce His Team At Under Armour All-America Game
Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. says he will announce his collegiate commitment at the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.
K-State fans will be amongst those tuning in for his announcement, as they are the frontrunner to acquire the Manhattan product. His father, James, played cornerback at Kansas State from 2001-02.
Dunnigan played cornerback and wide receiver positions this season. He recorded three interceptions, 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections in the secondary. He logged 28 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Dunnigan received offers from schools like Illinois, Nebraska, and Stanford, but the Wildcats remain the favorite for his next destination.
KANSAS STATE LB GABE ROLAND ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Another Kansas State linebacker hit the transfer portal Thursday. Redshirt freshman linebacker Gabe Roland entered after playing just one game for the Wildcats, where he recorded two tackles in the blowout victory over UT Martin.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love," Roland tweeted. "Secondly, I want to thank Coach Klieman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the relationships I've made here at Kansas State. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.