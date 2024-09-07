Kansas State Trailing 20-10 At Half, Facing Second Loss To Tulane In Three Seasons
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson's darkhorse Heisman campaign could end before it actually starts.
The Wildcats trailed Tulane at halftime of Saturday's matchup. While Johnson entered as the marquee quarterback, it was the Green Wave's Darian Mensah taking the spotlight. Mensah, who only had offers from Lindenwood and Idaho before Tulane, completed 11 of 14 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown.
This is the second straight time K-State has struggled against the Green Wave. In 2022, Tulane captured the 17-10 upset in Manhattan. The loss would be especially devastating for K-State because of the expectations this season.
AVERY APPEARS ON GAMEDAY
Johnson made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning.
It was supposedly a chance to preview today's game against Tulane but turned into more of a love affair with his hair. At least for Pat McAfee.
When it came time for McAfee to ask a question, he immediately made it about the hair.
"Avery, I'm bummed out that we don't get a chance to see that great lettuce and flow that you have on top of your head because it's raining and you have your hood on," McAfee said.
As the two-minute interview neared an end, McAfee again referenced hair.
"Avery, did you cut your hair," McAfee asked. "I'm worried."
After that, Johnson pulled off the hoodie to show the curly locks are still there.
